GOP’s DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022.

Her announcement puts an end to speculation about the one-time Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state’s most influential Republican couples.

The 63-year-old DeVos made the announcement Tuesday. She said she never weighed a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite weeks of chatter in Michigan’s political class.

Though a billionaire able to finance a campaign and former state party chairwoman with key connections, DeVos would have faced complications in a Republican primary and the general election.

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, Michigan’s losing candidate for governor in 2006.

So far, eight candidates have launched committees to explore campaigns for the Republican nomination to become Michigan governor. Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig is the most well-known of the candidates.

He announced his campaign in July with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities.

Seven other Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. They include:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has raised $8.5 million this year and a total of more than $14 million for this election cycle. Her fundraising total already surpassed the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.

Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won re-election.

