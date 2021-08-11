JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team called out Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day, and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint. After a very warm, humid start to the day, strong thunderstorms developed for the afternoon. Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours accompanied the storms as they moved quickly across lower Michigan. After a little break in the pattern this evening, another round of storms can’t be ruled out for the nighttime hours. We will be tracking those for you on ABC12 News.

Our Thursday will begin on another warm, muggy note. We may also have a few lingering showers as the day begins. We will get into some sunshine for the day and temperatures will once again cruise through the 80s. A few spots may touch 90-degrees. Even though we will still be into the heat, the atmosphere will be more stable overall, so we won’t have a severe weather threat to worry about. For Thursday night, a few lighter rain showers will return to our area.

Some spotty showers Friday morning will move out of Mid-Michigan leaving decreasing cloudiness as the trend for the day. Even as the skies brighten-up, temperatures will be noticeably cooler and the humidity will be much more tolerable. The weekend is shaping up very nicely at this point. We will see a good bit of sunshine and temperatures will be in the comfort zone, ranging from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. Pleasant conditions are expected to hold through the first part of next week too.