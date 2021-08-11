Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

More Storms Possible
By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team called out Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day, and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint.  After a very warm, humid start to the day, strong thunderstorms developed for the afternoon.  Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours accompanied the storms as they moved quickly across lower Michigan.  After a little break in the pattern this evening, another round of storms can’t be ruled out for the nighttime hours. We will be tracking those for you on ABC12 News.

Our Thursday will begin on another warm, muggy note.  We may also have a few lingering showers as the day begins.  We will get into some sunshine for the day and temperatures will once again cruise through the 80s.  A few spots may touch 90-degrees.  Even though we will still be into the heat, the atmosphere will be more stable overall, so we won’t have a severe weather threat to worry about.  For Thursday night, a few lighter rain showers will return to our area.

Some spotty showers Friday morning will move out of Mid-Michigan leaving decreasing cloudiness as the trend for the day.  Even as the skies brighten-up, temperatures will be noticeably cooler and the humidity will be much more tolerable.  The weekend is shaping up very nicely at this point.  We will see a good bit of sunshine and temperatures will be in the comfort zone, ranging from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.  Pleasant conditions are expected to hold through the first part of next week too.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

More Storms Possible Tonight...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Severe storms damaged this tree Wednesday.
Mid-Michigan thunderstorm damage
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down this tree near Lake Fenton on Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon storms knock down trees, power lines in Mid-Michigan
Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe...
Mount Pleasant cleans up after Tuesday night’s storms