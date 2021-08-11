Michigan reports highest daily average of new COVID-19 illnesses in three months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a new high for the summer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,786 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 916,006. The daily average of 1,393 new cases is an increase of about 400 per day from the weekend and the highest since early May.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The youngest Michigan residents from birth to age 9 saw the highest increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to new state data. The 63% increase in new COVID-19 cases over seven days was the highest increase for any age group in the state.

People age 20 to 29 have the highest rate of COVID-19 infections with 81 new cases per million people reported every day. People age 30 to 39 have the next highest rate with 74.2 new cases per million people every day.

The oldest Michigan residents have the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections.

State health officials reported 24 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,982.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased to about 19,000 tests completed per day, which is among the highest in two months. The percentage of positive tests reached a new three-month high on Monday at 7.64% before falling slightly Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Wednesday, 842 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 101 more than Monday. Of those, 745 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care tripled over the past 10 days while the number of patients on ventilators doubled. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 181 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 67 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are over 200 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.017 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 6.335 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.035 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.403 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.074 million people statewide. A total of 54.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 64.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 34,183 cases and 917 deaths, which is an increase of 81 cases.

Saginaw, 20,573 cases and 613 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases.

Arenac, 1,121 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,780 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Clare, 2,103 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 1,951 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 3,289 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Huron, 3,125 cases and 76 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,872 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Isabella, 5,481 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 7,992 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Midland, 7,034 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,539 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Oscoda, 592 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,639 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,769 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 5,867 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Tuscola, 4,983 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

