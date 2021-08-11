Advertisement

Michigan state school board leaving face mask rules up to local districts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan’s Board of Education has approved a resolution that supports allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

The Democratic-majority board signed off on the resolution in a 5-2 vote Tuesday that members stressed “supports the right of local control to mask and not to mask.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will not require masks in school, like she did last academic year. But her administration has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

Clio Area Schools was the latest in Mid-Michigan to allow students and staff a choice of whether to wear face coverings. Most school districts in the region aren’t mandating face coverings this fall.

Flint Community Schools and Mount Pleasant Public Schools are among the districts that will require face coverings during the new school year.

