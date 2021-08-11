Michigan survey: Labor shortage still hurting bars, restaurants and hotels

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan bars, restaurants and hotels are still crippled by the ongoing labor shortage, according to results from a recent statewide survey.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association found nearly 90% of restaurants across the state and nearly every hotel are operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand, which now exceeds levels from before the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 85% of restaurants are closing early on some days and 81% of hotels are leaving rooms empty due to staffing shortages.

About 95% of restaurants and hotels increased wages over the past year and over 50% of them hiked pay by at least 10%. At the same time, 97% of them reported rising prices for commodities necessary to operate their businesses.

“Restaurant and hotel operators are trying to meet consumer demand that exceeds 2019 with 100,000 fewer workers and skyrocketing labor and commodity prices,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the restaurant association. “Workers are exhausted and profit margins are thin for many despite the resurgent demand.”

He called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature to approve a program helping beleaguered bars, restaurants and hotels using some of the state’s $22 billion of federal COVID-19 relief money.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association survey found 64% of hospitality businesses support a relief packaged targeted for their industry.

“It is important to remember that most restaurants and hotels did not receive federal or state aid during the darkest days of the pandemic,” Winslow said.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 3 to 6 involving Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association members and nonmembers.

