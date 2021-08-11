Advertisement

Mount Pleasant cleans up after Tuesday night’s storms

Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe thunderstorms pushed through.
Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe...
Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe thunderstorms pushed through.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the hardest hit areas in Mid-Michigan during Tuesday night’s storms was in Mount Pleasant and residents there spent a good part of Wednesday cleaning up.

Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe thunderstorms pushed through. That led to widespread power outages and damage around town.

Some of that damage was found on the city’s westside. That’s where a tree came very close to hitting Danielle Artico’s and Paul Grodzicki’s home.

“It could have been way worse,” Grodzicki said.

Further east, a large tree branch fell onto two cars just outside of downtown.

“We figured between 11:30 and midnight and we just heard all the loud noise when the branch broke off this tree,” said Jim Dennis, a Mount Pleasant resident.

Dennis said he went outside after the storms moved through and found the branch on both his car and his wife’s car. He wasn’t sure how bad the damage was done to the cars but he was grateful that it mostly missed his house.

“I was afraid of it coming through our roof so fortunately that didn’t happen,” he said.

More damage was found just to the north off of N. Kinney Ave. That’s where several large trees came down and where ABC12 spoke to the owner of F&K’s Tree Service.

“We’re pretty busy,” said Frank Walton. “The phone started ringing about six o’clock this morning and we’ve been going ever since.”

Walton said they received several calls of downed trees from across town. He said that Wednesday was the busiest day they’ve had in a while.

“It’s been a little while yeah,” he said. “Not since the floods where we had a bunch of trees that were uprooted.”

Other storm damage was reported further east in Midland, Gladwin, Bay, and Arenac counties. At its peak early Wednesday, there were nearly 200,000 Consumers Energy customers without power after the storms.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down this tree near Lake Fenton on Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon storms knock down trees, power lines in Mid-Michigan
Enhanced Risk
Even Higher Risk For Severe Storms Wednesday
Enhanced Risk
Enhanced Risk For Severe Storms
Nearly all of Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Aug. 11, 2021.
Mid-Michigan severe weather threat increases for Wednesday