Mount Pleasant cleans up after Tuesday night’s storms

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the hardest hit areas in Mid-Michigan during Tuesday night’s storms was in Mount Pleasant and residents there spent a good part of Wednesday cleaning up.

Mount Pleasant reported a 69 mph wind gust just before midnight as the line of severe thunderstorms pushed through. That led to widespread power outages and damage around town.

Some of that damage was found on the city’s westside. That’s where a tree came very close to hitting Danielle Artico’s and Paul Grodzicki’s home.

“It could have been way worse,” Grodzicki said.

Further east, a large tree branch fell onto two cars just outside of downtown.

“We figured between 11:30 and midnight and we just heard all the loud noise when the branch broke off this tree,” said Jim Dennis, a Mount Pleasant resident.

Dennis said he went outside after the storms moved through and found the branch on both his car and his wife’s car. He wasn’t sure how bad the damage was done to the cars but he was grateful that it mostly missed his house.

“I was afraid of it coming through our roof so fortunately that didn’t happen,” he said.

More damage was found just to the north off of N. Kinney Ave. That’s where several large trees came down and where ABC12 spoke to the owner of F&K’s Tree Service.

“We’re pretty busy,” said Frank Walton. “The phone started ringing about six o’clock this morning and we’ve been going ever since.”

Walton said they received several calls of downed trees from across town. He said that Wednesday was the busiest day they’ve had in a while.

“It’s been a little while yeah,” he said. “Not since the floods where we had a bunch of trees that were uprooted.”

Other storm damage was reported further east in Midland, Gladwin, Bay, and Arenac counties. At its peak early Wednesday, there were nearly 200,000 Consumers Energy customers without power after the storms.

