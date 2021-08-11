Neighbors protest asphalt plant proposed near Flint-Genesee Township border

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of Genesee Township and Flint community groups are planning a meeting for Wednesday, hoping their concerns about a proposed asphalt plant will be heard loud and clear.

They are opposing plans from Ajax Materials Corp. to build the asphalt plant on Energy Drive in Genesee Township near the border with the city of Flint.

In April, people in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township fought back and won when an asphalt company wanted to build a new plant just south of Fenton. Now, residents in Genesee Township are battling the same fight.

People who live near the site where the Ajax plant is proposed say they’re concerned about their health and property values. A coalition of Genesee Township and Flint community groups held a press conference at Saint Francis Prayer Center on Carpenter Road to voice their opposition.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, state regulators will hold a public comment session about the plans at the Genesee Township Hall.

Residents say the affects of the air pollution from the asphalt plant over time are known to potentially cause cancer and other serious health impacts.

“I just don’t think we need it around here because the wind comes from the west over this way and I’m afraid that that smell from the asphalt is going to hit us,” said Sally Whitney of Genesee Township. “We have lived here for years and we have a lot of money invested in the property that we have and we don’t need that pollution coming over and taking the air way.”

Ajax is required to obtain an air quality permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to build the plant. According the EPA, a typical drum hot mix asphalt plant releases around 1,300 pounds of hazardous air pollutants every year, which is legal under the Clean Air Act.

