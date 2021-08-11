Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - Pat Hitchcock poses for a photo on Oct. 29, 1997, in Los Angeles.
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93