Advertisement

Power outages top 200,000 for Consumers Energy customers after overnight storms

Nearly all of Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Aug. 11, 2021.
Nearly all of Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Aug. 11, 2021.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy crews are busy restoring power to over 200,000 customers after violent storms overnight.

The utility reported over 200,000 customers across Lower Michigan last power around 1 a.m., but the number of customers without power on Wednesday morning was down to about 165,000.

A majority of the outages were reported in West Michigan, but some extended into the Mid-Michigan region. Most outages on the east side of the state were centered around Midland and areas northeast of there.

DTE Energy reported about 650 customers without power in Huron County.

Severe thunderstorms early Wednesday caused this large tree to come down on a car in Bay Port.
Severe thunderstorms early Wednesday caused this large tree to come down on a car in Bay Port.(source: WJRT)

The storms passed across the Lower Peninsula from about 11 p.m. Tuesday to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Another round of severe weather is possible in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed nearly all of Mid-Michigan under an enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, which is the third of five rankings.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Now hiring sign
Michigan survey: Labor shortage still hurting bars, restaurants and hotels
A coronavirus testing sign on the Michigan Tech campus in Houghton.
Youngest Michiganders most affected by rising COVID-19 rates
President Joe Biden mentions the Flint water crisis during a press conference supporting the $1...
President Biden cites Flint water crisis to support $1 trillion infrastructure bill
President Joe Biden mentions the Flint water crisis during a press conference supporting the $1...
President Biden cites Flint water crisis in supporting $1 trillion infrastructure bill