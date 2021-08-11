Power outages top 200,000 for Consumers Energy customers after overnight storms

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy crews are busy restoring power to over 200,000 customers after violent storms overnight.

The utility reported over 200,000 customers across Lower Michigan last power around 1 a.m., but the number of customers without power on Wednesday morning was down to about 165,000.

A majority of the outages were reported in West Michigan, but some extended into the Mid-Michigan region. Most outages on the east side of the state were centered around Midland and areas northeast of there.

DTE Energy reported about 650 customers without power in Huron County.

Severe thunderstorms early Wednesday caused this large tree to come down on a car in Bay Port. (source: WJRT)

The storms passed across the Lower Peninsula from about 11 p.m. Tuesday to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Another round of severe weather is possible in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed nearly all of Mid-Michigan under an enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, which is the third of five rankings.

