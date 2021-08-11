President Biden cites Flint water crisis to support $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill by calling to mind one of America’s largest infrastructure failures of the past decade.

Biden referred to the Flint water crisis during a press conference hours after the U.S. Senate voted to advance the massive spending bill.

”Millions of led pipes carrying drinking water to our homes and schools and daycare centers -- they’re finally going to be replaced,” Biden said. “Never again can we allow what happened in Flint, Michigan and in Jackson, Mississippi -- can ever let it happen again.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. House, which plans to begin discussions in September after a summer recess.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining Biden, two mayors and other politicians on a virtual event at 3 p.m. Wednesday in support of the infrastructure bill. Click here for a link to the event.

On Tuesday, Whitmer said Michigan stands to receive at least $7.25 billion from the bill if the House passes it and Biden signs its current form. Most of that money can be spent on maintaining and expanding roads and freeways over the next five years compared to current funding.

Michigan also would benefit from $171 million earmarked for reducing carbon emissions from automobiles and $194 million to strengthen infrastructure from the effects of climate change, such as increased lake levels and warmer weather.

Michigan also will receive a share of $42 billion in federal grants to expand broadband internet access in underserved rural and urban areas. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is slated to receive an additional $1 billion to improve water ecosystems and protect coastal communities.

