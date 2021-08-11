Report: 90-percent of MI restaurants face staffing struggles

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WJRT) (8/11/2021)--If you’ve been to a restaurant lately, the following won’t come as much of a surprise.

We’ve all waited for a table, or longer than normal to get our food. That’s because, as of August, 90-percent of restaurants said they didn’t have enough employees to operate fully, according to a new report.

The vast majority of restaurants -- including in the ABC12 viewing area -- still can’t seem to find help, throwing a major wrench into the recovery.

“We’re tired, right? We’re doing what we can,” Jen Dore told ABC12 in June. “We’re seeking and we’re interviewing and we’re reaching out.”

Kawkawlin’s North Point Grill & Bar revealed earlier in the summer that management had rolled out an all-new bonus program for fresh hires, hopeful that might put a Band-Aid on the staffing shortfall.

Months after the fact, even those attempts to change with the times didn’t seem to have drawn much in the way of extra help. Dore, the restaurant’s marketing director, explained in a Wednesday interview that while the strategy had attracted several applicants, North Point’s staffing only supported service at half-capacity.

According to a brand new survey from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, as of August, nine in ten restaurants and many hotels didn’t have enough help to meet demand. Many were subsequently forced to cut their hours, with the survey finding 85-percent of full-service restaurants were forced to close-up early.

“We cannot find staff… I’ve had to close down several times… it’s been a real struggle.”

Elaine Tambouritis finds herself in the kitchen of her Saginaw restaurant more often than not these days. Of the handful of folks who have filled out an app at Fuzzy’s, none, she said, had shown up for a follow-up interview.

“I’m hoping my customers will be patient with everyone in the restaurant business because we’re all facing the same dilemma,” Tambouritis said during a Wednesday phone call. “Hopefully this pandemic will end and we’ll get back to normal.”

For the Court Street staple, the day in, day out, has, of late, become more about managing expectations with a longer to do list. Back in Kawkawlin, it’s much the same story. Dore told ABC12 the restaurant hoped to be operating at full tilt within several months.

Several owners who declined to be interviewed reported that even though the state erased its pandemic era capacity caps some time ago—bumping capacity up from 50-percent to an even 100 – they still lacked the staffing to meet that challenge.

