Video shows Huron County boat crash where a man was badly injured

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation continues into a boating accident that badly injured a man near Bay Port in Huron County.

We have obtained some video that shows the scary moment when one boat crashed into another.

A number of boats were involved in the fundraiser.

The boaters were driving over a vegetated area when the crash happened.

It was about 3:30 Saturday afternoon when Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says a 16 foot shallow water motorized boat crashed into a similar boat. There were two people on the boat that was hit and 27-year-old Dalton Davis was critically injured when the bow of the boat him in the chest.

“Police and ambulance went down through there,” says David LeFreniere

Davis was eventually taken to a Saginaw hospital, but he indicated in a Facebook post that he’s home and recovering. A passenger on his boat was not hurt and the two people on the other boat were not injured.

Hanson says the Mitten Mayhem Mud/Poker Run is usually held on the west side of the state, but was held this past weekend on Saginaw Bay, This is a photo of a past event on the group’s Facebook page

Hanson says the deputy who talked to the boat operator that was at fault did not feel he had grounds to make an arrest, but the sheriff says the man was told to slow down by more than one person. He says a criminal charge is possible, but at this point, its not clear what that charge might be.

“Shocking that something like that would happen,” says LeFreniere.

He lives along Geiger Road, not far from where the accident occurred and couldn’t remember the last time there was a boating crash in the area.

“Its very seldom that an accident like that happens because there is so much water here,” he says.

We obtained that video from a person who did not want to be identified. Sheriff Hanson says he is hoping to speak with the organizer of the fundraiser soon. He says the event was held to raise funds for wildlife sportsman activities for youth.

