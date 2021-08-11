Advertisement

Youngest Michiganders most affected by rising COVID-19 rates

Kids from birth to age 9 saw the highest increase in rates of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows the state’s youngest residents are most affected by increases in COVID-19 this month.

Children from birth to age 9 experienced a 63% increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over seven days, according to Michigan’s data. That was the highest increase for any age group in the state.

People age 20 to 29 have the highest rate of COVID-19 infections with 81 new cases per million people reported every day. People age 30 to 39 have the next highest rate with 74.2 new cases per million people every day.

The oldest Michigan residents have the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections with 38 new cases per million people every day for people in their 60s, 38.2 new cases per million people every day for people in their 70s and 30 new cases per million people every day for people age 80 or older.

Infection rates for all age groups increased by at least 30% over seven days in early August after reaching a bottom at the end of June. Michigan’s daily average of new cases has reached its highest point in three months from Aug. 4 to 9.

