2 dead, 3 others injured after house fire in Flint early Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two adults died and three others -- including two children -- were injured after a house caught fire in Flint early Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Burroughs Avenue. The Flint Fire Department was advised that people were trapped in the house while crews were responding.

Police say 51-year-old Daria Hill and 51-year-old Decarlo Key were found dead inside the residence and 58-year-old Pamela Lockhart was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition. Two young boys escaped the fire and were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are working with Flint Police Department detectives to determine how the fire started. Flint police say the cause does not appear suspicious, but the investigation will continue.

