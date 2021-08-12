28-year-old is fifth person shot and killed in Flint over four days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man was the fifth person shot and killed in Flint over the past four days.

Police say they found the man dead after a shooting in the 3200 block of Mason Street around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Flint Police Department did not release any information about suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

The victim, who was not identified, is the fifth person shot and killed in Flint this week.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at Broome Park off Hammerberg Road around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Hours earlier, police say Nyles Benjamin Hopkins was shot while riding on Robert T. Longway Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say two unknown vehicles approached and shooters opened fire on the car.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene while the another victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue near Pasadena Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

