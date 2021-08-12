Advertisement

Afternoon sun, heat, & humidity

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Morning storms are exiting the area and we’ll see cloud cover decrease as well. Get ready for a hot and humid afternoon with more sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with it feeling more like the lower 90s. Make sure if you’re out doing storm damage clean up you stay hydrated and take breaks! Winds today will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s for the afternoon.

Tonight winds shift to the W at 5-10mph. Most will be partly cloudy.

We have the chance later this afternoon and evening into tonight to see scattered showers and storms, especially closer to the I-69 corridor. Isolated storms may be strong, so we’ll keep you updated through the day.

A few stray showers may linger into Friday morning but they won’t last long – get ready for a great Friday afternoon! Highs will be near 80 with lows humidity levels and a lighter NW breeze.

Wonderful weather then continues into next week!

