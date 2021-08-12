Advertisement

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week car show still scheduled in Flushing

Organizers ask for patience after microburst caused widespread damage and power outages late Wednesday
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Major damage from a microburst during severe thunderstorms late Wednesday won’t stop the Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week visit on Thursday.

Organizers are moving ahead with plans for a car show at the Flushing A at 200 Cherry St. from 4 to 8 p.m.

Back to the Bricks and city officials are asking visitors not to come until 3:30 p.m. while clean up from the storms continues. Nobody who arrives before 3:30 p.m. will be eligible for a free T-shirt.

Organizers also ask visitors for patience coming to the car show. Several streets are closed around Flushing and widespread power outages remain after the storms.

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week was canceled in Linden after severe storms Wednesday afternoon caused widespread damage and power outages. There are two more car shows scheduled at the end of this week:

  • Friday at 5071 Corunna Road in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. Staging is at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say they expect 300 to 400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mt. Morris on Saturday.

