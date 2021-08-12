Advertisement

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flushing amid storm damage

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continued Thursday in Flushing after the area sustained heavy damage from a microburst the night before.

The car show at the Flushing A on Cherry Street took place from 4 to 8 p.m. The Tune Up Week stop in Linden was canceled on Wednesday because of severe weather in the area.

Back to the Bricks and city officials asked visitors not to come until 3:30 p.m. while clean up from the storms continued. Organizers also asked visitors for patience while several streets were closed and widespread power outages remained Thursday afternoon.

There are two more car shows scheduled at the end of this week:

  • Friday at 5071 Corunna Road in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. Staging is at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say they expect 300 to 400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mt. Morris on Saturday.

