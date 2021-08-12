Advertisement

East Tawas insurance agent sentenced to jail after deadly crash

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An insurance agent from East Tawas will spend about three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to causing a deadly pedestrian crash along U.S. 23 nearly a year ago.

An Arenac County judge sentenced Mark Elliott to 90 days in jail, one year of probation and 20 hours of community service.

The judge will allow Elliott to spend 10 days behind bars and 35 days on a GPS tether. He won’t have to serve the remaining 45 days in jail if he complies with the terms of probation.

Elliott pleaded guilty to one count of committing a moving violation causing death for hitting 16-year-old Dohnovan Newcome with a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Tawas Beach Road in August 2020.

Police say Newcome was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk when Elliott hit him while turning onto Tawas Beach Road. Newcome, who was a student at Oscoda High School, died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case and the Arenac County court system handled it because Elliott has relationships with authorities in Iosco County.

“No sentence will ever erase the pain Dohnovan’s family and friends continue to experience, though it is my hope this outcome brings a sense of closure and justice for his loved ones,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

