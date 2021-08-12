Five Mid-Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Swimmers are advised against getting in the water at five Mid-Michigan beaches this week.

The Huron County Health Department closed the beach at Wagener County Park on Lake Huron after testing on Wednesday revealed higher than acceptable levels of E. coli. The beach at Oasis Lake County Park in Arenac County also closed on Wednesday.

The beach on Big Seven Lake at Seven Lakes State Park near Holly closed on Monday after water testing revealed high bacteria levels. Lakeview Park on Houghton Lake and the Richfield Township public access fishing site in Roscommon County both closed on Tuesday.

Wixom Waters Park on Wixom Lake in Midland County has been closed for nearly a month due to high bacteria levels.

Public health officials routinely monitor beaches and swimming areas for water quality through the summer. Follow-up testing will continue at all of the closed beaches this week to see if bacteria levels improve.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.