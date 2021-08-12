Flushing area cleaning up after storm damage from violent microburst

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ponderosa neighborhood in Flushing Township looks like a war zone Thursday after a microburst knocked down trees and power lines the previous night.

A home on Pine Bluff was left with a lawn littered with tree limbs. Homeowner Angie D’arcangelis she couldn’t even tell it was her lawn and described what happened as a bomb going off when the microburst hit around 10:45 p.m.

Those tree limbs also causing some damage to their roof.

There were lots of hail, lots of wind and gusts around 60 to 70 mph. D’arcangelis heard a huge clap of thunder before the power went out.

On Thursday, she and her husband and other family and friends have been going non-stop trying to clean everything up the best they can.

“We got really lucky that it actually didn’t come through our house and into our house,” D’arcangelis said. “The tree, when it hit our living room window, it was about 5 inches from going through the window, and my husband’s chair is like right there at the window.”

She certainly was counting her blessings today this wasn’t any worse for her.

