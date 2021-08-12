Advertisement

Genesee County imposing face mask mandate for kindergarten through sixth grade students and staff

Local school districts will have to require masks now despite earlier rules making them optional
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Students and school staff in kindergarten through sixth grade will have to mask up when they return to class in Genesee County this fall.

The Genesee County Health Department announced an indoor mask mandate for students in kindergarten through sixth grade in all schools in the county on Thursday afternoon. The measure supersedes local school district policies, most of which didn’t require masks this fall.

Flint Community Schools is the only district in Genesee County to announce a requirement for face coverings this fall. Clio, Davison, Grand Blanc and other school districts announced optional mask rules, but they will have to make face coverings mandatory now with the health department order.

“We now that a well fitting mask reduces the amount of exposure for those around us,” said Genesee County Medical Health Director Dr. Pamela Hackert.

Posted by ABC12: First In-Depth Everywhere WJRT-TV on Thursday, August 12, 2021

The school mask mandate comes as COVID-19 infection rates have been increasing across Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in three months on Wednesday.

New data from the agency shows that children from birth to age 9 are seeing the highest increase of COVID-19 infections of all age groups in Michigan. They are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which only is offered to children age 12 and older.

Genesee County currently is at the highest risk level for COVID-19 spread on the MI Safe Start map with a seven-day average of 86 new cases of the illness per million people every day.

The health department says 90% of new COVID-19 infections in Genesee County are linked to the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.

