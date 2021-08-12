Greenville student wins Central Michigan University vaccine lottery

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A student from Greenville won a year of free tuition to Central Michigan University in the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Johnathan Taft received his prize Wednesday on a video call with CMU President Bob Davies, CMU Student Government Association President Kate King and members of the Marching Chips band.

In additional to Taft’s scholarship, 100 students won $75 gift cards. All students who are fully vaccinated and register for the incentive program will receive a 20% discount from the CMU bookstore this fall.

Wednesday’s drawing was the first of four in the university’s incentive program. Three more are scheduled on Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4 with three more one-year scholarship winners and 300 more gift card winners.

CMU says 5,550 students, which is about one-third of the student body, have entered the vaccine incentive program. CMU staff and students are not required to receive a COVID-19 to attend classes this fall, but the university’s mask mandate will remain in place through September.

CMU Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines for students by calling 989-774-6599.

