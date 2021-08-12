Halo Burger in downtown Flint reopening after remodel, COVID-19 closures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The historic Halo Burger restaurant in downtown Flint is reopening next week for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

The restaurant at 800 S. Saginaw Street has been closed due to COVID-19 since the spring of 2020. Owners decided to remodel the restaurant during the time.

Halo Burger created an open kitchen in the restaurant while remodeling the dining room, updating the bathrooms and completing other work.

Halo Burger is planning a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Monday to show off the new look. There will be a live DJ playing music, the first 50 guests will receive a Halo Burger gift card and a raffle will take place for customers to win Halo Burger gift packs.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome the community back through our doors,” said Olivia Ross, director of marketing at Halo Burger. “Our recent renovations have really highlighted what makes this building so unique and given it a deserved update. It holds so much of our history and has been an important part of the community for nearly a century and we can’t wait to share it with the public.”

