Linden residents clean-up from storm damage Wednesday

Linden Storm Damage
Linden Storm Damage(WJRT)
By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/12/2021) - More storm damage reported in Linden - that’s in southwestern Genesee County.

Powerful downbursts of wind that toppled trees into eighteen year Linden resident Judy Parrott’s backyard and her home on Kovacs Drive.

“And I said to my husband, oh my gosh. This storm is bad. Look at those trees. He said, get away from the window.”

Just a few houses down - chainsaws buzzed - and heavy equipment clutched downed tree branches to help remove them from another property that suffered even more damage.

The strong burst of wind also stripped trees of leaves and smaller branches - leaving a trail on lawns and subdivision roads.

“We were looking out the window and all you could see was rain. We couldn’t even see the neighbor’s house behind us,” said Linden resident Cayla Turner.

A day after the storms blew through - there are still flooded side streets - and you can hear the hum of generators from a loss of power in the area.

Even a car was crushed by a fallen tree.

But - Linden residents like Glenice Williams are taking it all in stride.

She won’t let even this storm stop her garage sale - even as she waits for her insurance company to show up.

“They told us not to touch anything, so that’s what we’re doing. We’ve had several people offer to help us, you know, take care of it.”

Linden residents told me they don’t expect to have their power back on until sometime this weekend.

