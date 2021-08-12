Advertisement

Microburst packing 60 to 70 mph winds in Flushing causes significant damage

850,000 customers without power across Michigan after three waves of severe weather this week
A microburst Wednesday night knocked down this tree behind a residence in the Flushing area.
A microburst Wednesday night knocked down this tree behind a residence in the Flushing area.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A strong meteorological phenomenon caused massive damage in the Flushing area late Wednesday.

A microburst packing wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph knocked down trees and power lines all over the city of Flushing and Flushing Township around 10 p.m. Microbursts happen when a thunderstorm cloud collapses, sending a rush of high winds across the ground.

Consumers Energy reported about 3,200 customers without power across the Flushing area as of Thursday morning.

Despite the damage and power outages, the Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week visit to the Flushing A on Cherry Street was still scheduled to continue on Thursday evening. All visitors are asked to avoid the area until 3:30 p.m. while crews clear debris.

Nearly 25,000 customers in Genesee County had no power after three lines of severe weather hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Argentine Township, Fenton and Linden areas were hardest hit by a line of storms Wednesday afternoon. Nearly all of Argentine Township and the Linden area had no power Thursday morning.

Nearly 850,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan on Thursday morning.

DTE reported nearly 608,000 customers in the dark around Metro Detroit and the Thumb Region. Consumers Energy was dealing with widespread power outages in West Michigan, areas northeast of Midland, in counties along the Indiana border south of I-94 and Genesee County.

Utility crews from out of state are coming to Michigan for assistance with restoring power. Consumers Energy had 431 crews in the field working to repair nearly 5,000 outages around the state.

Consumers expects to restore power to nearly all customers by Friday night, but some people may not get their power restored until sometime over the weekend.

