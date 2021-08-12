Advertisement

Mott Community College offering tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination

Students can receive a $750 credit to their account with proof of vaccination
Mott Community College in Flint
Mott Community College in Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College is offering a tuition credit worth the cost of one class for students who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccination Incentive Program begins Saturday for students enrolled in fall 2021 classes. Students who provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $750 credit on their account, which is the cost of one traditional class.

“We want to show our appreciation to students enrolled at MCC in the Fall 2021 semester who have been fully vaccinated,” said Jason Wilson, vice president of student academic success. “MCC strongly recommends everyone get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe as we return to a mix of virtual and in-person classes and events.”

Students need to receive at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 17 and the second dose if necessary by Oct. 22 to claim the credit. Proof of vaccination can include a vaccine card, photo of their vaccine card or county health records.

Students can bring their records to the first floor of the Prahl Center in Flint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 17. Students also need to bring their photo ID and Mott Community College student number.

The college is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Event Center in Flint during the same times that the Prahl Center is open to receive records. Call 810-762-0200 with any questions about the vaccine credit program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Central Michigan University
Greenville student wins Central Michigan University vaccine lottery
Linden Storm Damage
Linden residents clean-up from storm damage Wednesday
East Tawas insurance agent sentenced to jail after deadly crash
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
See whether Mid-Michigan counties gained or lost residents over past decade