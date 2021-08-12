Mott Community College offering tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College is offering a tuition credit worth the cost of one class for students who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccination Incentive Program begins Saturday for students enrolled in fall 2021 classes. Students who provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $750 credit on their account, which is the cost of one traditional class.

“We want to show our appreciation to students enrolled at MCC in the Fall 2021 semester who have been fully vaccinated,” said Jason Wilson, vice president of student academic success. “MCC strongly recommends everyone get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe as we return to a mix of virtual and in-person classes and events.”

Students need to receive at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 17 and the second dose if necessary by Oct. 22 to claim the credit. Proof of vaccination can include a vaccine card, photo of their vaccine card or county health records.

Students can bring their records to the first floor of the Prahl Center in Flint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 17. Students also need to bring their photo ID and Mott Community College student number.

The college is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Event Center in Flint during the same times that the Prahl Center is open to receive records. Call 810-762-0200 with any questions about the vaccine credit program.

