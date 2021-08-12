Neighbors in Davison looking after one another during power outage

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/11/2021) - With Consumers Energy expecting power to be out for days in some areas, it’s certainly annoying for those going without air conditioning and refrigeration in the heat of summer.

For others, losing power could be a matter of life and death.

The straight-line winds coming through Judy Robertson’s street split a large tree in front of her home in half, crashing it into the ground and laying across the street.

With more storms possible Wednesday night, she’s nervous the other half of the tree will come tumbling down.

“Almost two years, we’ve been telling the city, ‘It’s dead. It’s dead. It’s losing giant limbs,’ and today it lost half the tree, so hopefully they’ll do something now,” Robertson said.

Along with the fallen tree, her entire street is without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows more than 1,300 outages in the area and estimates their power won’t be restored until Saturday morning.

Robertson says she has a generator for her refrigerator and freezer, but she’s concerned for the people she cares most about on her street.

“The neighbor over here is on oxygen, and my husband and I ran over to check on her because she’s 90, and she’s on her portable oxygen right now, but I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Robertson said.

One national retailer says portable oxygen tanks have a lifespan of five to six hours, so Robertson and her husband have been checking in on her every half hour because she doesn’t have a working phone or family living nearby.

She says looking after her neighbors is not only something she does but others do too since there are many people up and down the street who are elderly or have disabilities.

“I’m not concerned for myself or my husband. We’ll make it, but I’m really worried about a lot of people,” Robertson said.

Robertson says she’ll do anything to make sure her neighbor gets the life support she needs to keep her oxygen flowing.

“I’m going to call them every day. Every day until they do something just because I don’t want a 90-year-old woman, she won’t come over and stay with us, and she won’t leave her home,” Robertson said.

Consumers Energy says mutual assistance crews from as far away as Kentucky are joining more than 300 Consumers crews, hoping to bring back power for thousands across Michigan as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.