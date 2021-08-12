Parents of Broome Park victim say gun violence has to stop

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and father are pleading for change after their 19-year-old son was killed Monday morning in Flint.

That’s when police were called to Broome Park for reports of a shooting.

Six people were shot - all under the age of 21.

Two people died. 18-year old Alyssa McMahon from South Lyon.. And 19-year old Elvin Lee Hollinger the second from Mt. Morris. Today, our Christine Kanerva spoke to Elvin’s parents who are pleading for people to put the guns down. “He loved helping people, so this has just been very disheartening to us, this tragedy is just disheartening to everyone.

Elvin Lee Sr. and his wife Chereatha said their son Elvin had big dreams of being a video game designer...

“He was a very good son, he loved his sports, basketball, he loved his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, his fiancé,” said Chereatha.

As Elvin walked out the door Sunday afternoon, Chereatha said she didn’t know that she would be saying I love you to her son for the last time.

“He said I love you, I’ll be back, I have to go to work and I’m going to sleep and get up for work and that was it, he never walked back through those doors. So my last words were that I love you,” said Chereatha.

Now, Elvin’s parents, sister and fiancé are praying for people to put the guns down.

“I just wish people would put the guns down, this violence is senseless. The killing of our son was senseless and they took a precious gem from us,” said Chereatha.

So that the heartache of losing a child doesn’t happen to anyone else. Chereatha said, “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. This pain, the heartache is horrible.,”

“You read about it, but you don’t feel it until like this happens to you, their family. It kind of just leaves a hole in your heart,” said Elvin Sr. In Genesee County – Christine Kanerva, ABC12 News. There will be a candlelight vigil at Broome Park Friday at 7 for Elvin.

