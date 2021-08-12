Runner chasing mental clarity in Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of runners will be lacing up and hitting the bricks in just a few weeks for the Crim Festival of Races.

Some travel from across the state to be a part of Flint’s summer staple event. One runner said the environment of the race that keeps her coming back year after year.

Sue Williams hasn’t been running her whole life, but she still has racked up a lot of accomplishments.

“When I did my first 5K race, I was like, OK that wasn’t too bad,” she said. “I like to push myself, so I did the 10K and just kept moving up.”

Running started slow for her, but over the years it has become her mental clarity and her way to decompress after a long day.

“It lifts so much stress off of you and when you come back you’re rejuvenated,” Williams said. “In my mind, I’m always like, wow I just ran 5 miles, or 10 or 26 or whatever. How many people can say that? It’s just one of those great feelings that rejuvenates you for the next day.”

While she usually runs alone, there’s just something about the atmosphere of the Crim that keeps her coming back.

“I’ve had that feeling of, OK can I make it through kind of thing. But you have someone coming up to you and encouraging you telling you you can make it,” Williams said. “Or bystanders, their favorite saying is, it’s just around the corner. And I’m like no its not, it’s further than you think. But just seeing so many people who enjoy running is so awesome.”

She’s ready to be back on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint with the crowds cheering her on every step of the way.

Registration for the annual Crim Festival of Races is still open. The festival features that famous 10-mile run or walk, along with 5-mile and 5K options.

Registration is limited and there is also an opportunity to run the Crim virtually. Click here to sign up and prepare to lace up some running shoes on Aug. 28.

