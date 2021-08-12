Advertisement

Saginaw Township Police investigating “swatting” incident

Police were called to a home where a man claimed he shot family members, but it never happened.
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a horrifying call into Saginaw County Central Dispatch as a man says he has shot family members and will shoot police when they arrive.

Very scary, but its a false call, something called swatting. It happened in Saginaw Township and the search is on for the person who made that false call.

”Have a caller on the line saying that he killed his wife and kid, possible shooting,” a dispatcher could be heard saying at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

That caller said this was happening at a home on Barberry Lane in Saginaw Township.

“It was showing it coming in from Mt. Pleasant,” said the dispatcher on the origins of the call.

There’s a warning also for police.

“He said he will be killing the male who was cheating with his wife if PD (police department) shows up and will kill PD,” the dispatcher warned.

The call came into Saginaw Central Dispatch on its administrative line, it wasn’t a 911 call.

“Unknown if its swatting or not,” says a dispatcher.

Police surround the home.

“Its a very scary situation, and I”m sure a very tense situation,” says Saginaw Township Detective Lieutenant Scott Malace.

”Looks like I just saw a head move, come down the stairs possibly,” a police officer is heard saying as they watched the home.

A short time later, police realize what is going on.

“I think we can all agree we are probably swatted and we are going to make contact,” says a dispatcher or an officer at the scene.

“Swatting is where someone calls 911 and makes some type of threat, could be a bomb threat, it could be a shooting, but its usually to move resources of police to a certain area and its considered a crank call,” says Malace.

He says about ten officers in all were at the home. Once the man living there came out of the house, police realized there was no trouble at the house.

The man was the only person inside and while a number of swatting incidents around the world revolve around online games, like “Call of Duty”, that was not the case here.

“They have no idea who may have made this phone call,” says Malace.

Malace says police have a recording of the phone call to the administration line at Saginaw County Central Dispatch, but its not clear if police will be able to trace that call.

“We take it very seriously, and its a felony, for a false report. When we determine who it is, we will prosecute to the fullest extent,” says Malace.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week stopped in Flushing.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flushing
Severe storms knocked down this power line in Midland County.
Storms leave hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan
Flint Police Department
Fifth person shot and killed in Flint in five days
Severe storms knocked down this power line in Midland County.
Hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan after wicked storms
A mother and father are pleading for change after their 19-year-old son was killed Monday...
Parents of Broome Park victim say gun violence has to stop