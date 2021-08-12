Saginaw Township Police investigating “swatting” incident

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a horrifying call into Saginaw County Central Dispatch as a man says he has shot family members and will shoot police when they arrive.

Very scary, but its a false call, something called swatting. It happened in Saginaw Township and the search is on for the person who made that false call.

”Have a caller on the line saying that he killed his wife and kid, possible shooting,” a dispatcher could be heard saying at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

That caller said this was happening at a home on Barberry Lane in Saginaw Township.

“It was showing it coming in from Mt. Pleasant,” said the dispatcher on the origins of the call.

There’s a warning also for police.

“He said he will be killing the male who was cheating with his wife if PD (police department) shows up and will kill PD,” the dispatcher warned.

The call came into Saginaw Central Dispatch on its administrative line, it wasn’t a 911 call.

“Unknown if its swatting or not,” says a dispatcher.

Police surround the home.

“Its a very scary situation, and I”m sure a very tense situation,” says Saginaw Township Detective Lieutenant Scott Malace.

”Looks like I just saw a head move, come down the stairs possibly,” a police officer is heard saying as they watched the home.

A short time later, police realize what is going on.

“I think we can all agree we are probably swatted and we are going to make contact,” says a dispatcher or an officer at the scene.

“Swatting is where someone calls 911 and makes some type of threat, could be a bomb threat, it could be a shooting, but its usually to move resources of police to a certain area and its considered a crank call,” says Malace.

He says about ten officers in all were at the home. Once the man living there came out of the house, police realized there was no trouble at the house.

The man was the only person inside and while a number of swatting incidents around the world revolve around online games, like “Call of Duty”, that was not the case here.

“They have no idea who may have made this phone call,” says Malace.

Malace says police have a recording of the phone call to the administration line at Saginaw County Central Dispatch, but its not clear if police will be able to trace that call.

“We take it very seriously, and its a felony, for a false report. When we determine who it is, we will prosecute to the fullest extent,” says Malace.

