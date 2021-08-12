Storm cleanup throughout Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of homes are without power across the state.

The outage caused by strong winds knocking down power lines and trees.

Prescott Tree Service in Flint said they were prepared for a pretty busy night.

“My phone’s blowing up off the hook, I go out [and] look at them… Even Consumers are calling me sometimes to get them out of the road for them,” said Edward Prescott.

Prescott said they are available 24 hours to help.

His biggest advice... Don’t go near the tree if you don’t have experience. Especially if it’s near a downed power line.

“Trees are dangerous. All wood is heavy.... If you don’t know what you’re doing. I do not recommend you [remove a] tree yourself,” he said.

Over in Byron Consumers Energy was out clearing up a downed power line off of Silver lake Road.

Jeff Vandemark of Byron says even though he doesn’t have power he’s feeling thankful his home is safe from a 100 ft. tree that fell in his yard.

“We definitely got a bit a little bit lucky. It landed about five feet short of the house.”

Consumers Energy tells ABC 12 restoration will continue, but times may change if storms continue through the night.

