Storms leave hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of people across Michigan face the possibility of spending several days without electricity.

In some areas, the power outage is expected to last well into the weekend. For some, they’ve gotten used to it and are prepared to ride it out.

”It didn’t last long. It was only within an hour,” Bob Kurchak said of storms that moved through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. “It was here and gone, but the devastation, the wind was just terrible.”

His power remained out hours after the storms moved through.

“About 12:30 at night, had to get up out of bed and get out and get it started,” Kurchak said.

This is the second time this summer Kuchak lost power and one of countless other times in the 25 years he has lived at his Midland County home. He said it makes having a generator a must.

“If you don’t have one, I don’t get along without it,” Kurchak said.

Consumers Energy reported more than 200,000 customers across Lower Michigan without power Thursday afternoon. DTE Energy reported nearly 560,000 customers in Metro Detroit and into the Thumb Region without power.

“The whole state has been blanketed with outages both from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy,” said Debra Dodd, a senior public information officer with Consumers Energy.

She said 500 crews, including utility workers from several other states, are working long hours to restore power to customers.

“We had about 350,000 homes that were affected -- homes and businesses. That rain set one of the top 10 worst storms in our company’s history,” Dodd said.

Consumers Energy hopes to restore power to 100,000 homes and businesses by Friday afternoon.

Homeowners waiting for the power to come back on should take some steps to prepare:

Stock up on nonperishable food items.

Limit the number of times refrigerators and freezers are open.

Conserve water by filling up sinks and bathtubs if visiting a store isn’t possible.

Unplug major appliances, except refrigerators.

Hang out someplace cool like a movie theater.

Charge cell phones and other devices in a car.

Kurchak’s generator will keep his house cool, lights on and food unspoiled for the next few days until the power is back on.

“I think that’s the third generator I’ve had,” he said. “They do wear out.”

Anyone using a generator this week should remember safety guidelines to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

”We have had fatalities in the past where portable generators were not used correctly, so we recommend that they always be used outside, never in an enclosed area basement breezeway even a garage with the garage door open,” Dodd said. “Because if they’re not installed and used properly, it could create a carbon monoxide problem.”

