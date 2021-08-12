Advertisement

Storms leave hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of people across Michigan face the possibility of spending several days without electricity.

In some areas, the power outage is expected to last well into the weekend. For some, they’ve gotten used to it and are prepared to ride it out.

”It didn’t last long. It was only within an hour,” Bob Kurchak said of storms that moved through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. “It was here and gone, but the devastation, the wind was just terrible.”

His power remained out hours after the storms moved through.

“About 12:30 at night, had to get up out of bed and get out and get it started,” Kurchak said.

This is the second time this summer Kuchak lost power and one of countless other times in the 25 years he has lived at his Midland County home. He said it makes having a generator a must.

“If you don’t have one, I don’t get along without it,” Kurchak said.

Consumers Energy reported more than 200,000 customers across Lower Michigan without power Thursday afternoon. DTE Energy reported nearly 560,000 customers in Metro Detroit and into the Thumb Region without power.

“The whole state has been blanketed with outages both from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy,” said Debra Dodd, a senior public information officer with Consumers Energy.

She said 500 crews, including utility workers from several other states, are working long hours to restore power to customers.

“We had about 350,000 homes that were affected -- homes and businesses. That rain set one of the top 10 worst storms in our company’s history,” Dodd said.

Consumers Energy hopes to restore power to 100,000 homes and businesses by Friday afternoon.

Homeowners waiting for the power to come back on should take some steps to prepare:

  • Stock up on nonperishable food items.
  • Limit the number of times refrigerators and freezers are open.
  • Conserve water by filling up sinks and bathtubs if visiting a store isn’t possible.
  • Unplug major appliances, except refrigerators.
  • Hang out someplace cool like a movie theater.
  • Charge cell phones and other devices in a car.

Kurchak’s generator will keep his house cool, lights on and food unspoiled for the next few days until the power is back on.

“I think that’s the third generator I’ve had,” he said. “They do wear out.”

Anyone using a generator this week should remember safety guidelines to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

”We have had fatalities in the past where portable generators were not used correctly, so we recommend that they always be used outside, never in an enclosed area basement breezeway even a garage with the garage door open,” Dodd said. “Because if they’re not installed and used properly, it could create a carbon monoxide problem.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week stopped in Flushing.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flushing
Flint Police Department
Fifth person shot and killed in Flint in five days
Severe storms knocked down this power line in Midland County.
Hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan after wicked storms
A mother and father are pleading for change after their 19-year-old son was killed Monday...
Parents of Broome Park victim say gun violence has to stop