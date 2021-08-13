Advertisement

39-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Tuscola County

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 39-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV that ran a stop sign at a rural Tuscola County intersection.

The motorcyclist was riding north on Colling Road in Almer Township around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when a 77-year-old woman from Bad Axe driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer ran a the stop sign at Akron Road, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead from his injuries. The 77-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist, who was not identified on Friday, was wearing a helmet and the woman in the SUV was wearing her seat belt. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

