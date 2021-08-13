Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There was a huge turnout in Flushing for Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week on Thursday even after severe storms caused widespread damage the night before.

Cruisers moved on to Flint Township for a car show on Friday evening. The parking lot was full as the events got started at 4 p.m. outside the former VG’s grocery store on Corunna Road in Flint Township. The show was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

This is the 10th year for Tune Up Parties on the week before the main Back to the Bricks festival in downtown Flint. Many people took advantage of the dry and more comfortable weather to come out, mingle and show off their classic or custom vehicles in Flint Township on Friday.

Philip Loving Jr. of Flint Township managed to keep in touch with other car lovers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have buddies in all the car clubs in Flint and in Detroit,” he said. “I missed seeing them last year, but we talk every day on Facebook.”

The parties weren’t just for men to show off their hot rods. Some women got in on the action, including Carolyn Hensley. She owns a 1981 Chevrolet Malibu that can run on the drag strip just as easily as on regular roads.

Hensley enjoys Back to the Bricks events and being around other car lovers.

”Just hanging out. You know, you see people that you’ve run into over the years. And just, you know, friends hanging out having a good time,” she said. “Who doesn’t like hot rods?”

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes on Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris. Festivities for the public are scheduled for 3 to 10 p.m. with staging at E.A. Johnson High School beginning at 2 p.m.

After that, the focus turns to the main Back to the Bricks car show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint next week.

