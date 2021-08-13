Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan