Family mourning loss of victims who died in fire in Flint early Thursday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/12/2021) - A Flint family is mourning the loss of a grandmother and mother who reached out to help the less fortunate.

They say Pamela Lockhart was one of three victims of an early morning fire that would also claim the life of her son and his girlfriend.

ABC12 spoke to the family who’s sharing how this isn’t only a loss for them but the entire community as well.

”Oh my God. This is one of the most devastating days of my life and the life of my family as a whole,” Gina Moton said.

Moton is mourning the loss of her Aunt Pamela Lockhart and cousin Decarlo Key.

Moton says they were two of the three victims who lost their lives in a fire that happened at 5:00 in the morning on Burroughs Avenue in Flint.

Lockhart was transported to Hurley’s Emergency Center where she was in critical condition, but her family says she did not survive.

“She cared about everyone. She tried to help everyone. There’s not a person in our family that she didn’t try to help in some kind of way,” Moton said.

Lockhart’s hand and heart did not only reach out for those in her own family. She was also a pastor at a Flint church, Compassion of Jesus Ministries, where she was known for singing like an angel and hosting a barbecue downtown for the homeless around Labor Day every year for decades.

“It was important for her to help the homeless, but to help people in general. You didn’t have to be homeless for her to want to help you or want to do something for you,” Moton said.

Aside from Lockhart, the family says there were two other victims who didn’t survive the fire, including Lockhart’s 51-year-old son, DeCarlo Key, who was known to be hard-working, loving, and always cracking jokes.

“Whatever the next family function is, his part. Who’s going to do his part? For one thing, he’s always making everybody laugh, but he was that type of person. He was always there for you just like his mama,” Moton said.

Moton says the third victim was Key’s girlfriend, whose two children managed to escape the flames.

The Flint Fire Department says the fire happened in the basement but could not say at this point how it happened.

