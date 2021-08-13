Flint mayor disappointed with 21% population loss, but optimistic for future

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint lost 21% of its population over the last 10 years, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

Flint’s population now sits at just over 81,000 people. Genesee County as a whole lost 4.6% of its residents over the past decade, now reaching a population of 406,211.

The first word Mayor Sheldon Neeley said about the new Census data was disappointment, because he was hopeful for some higher numbers.

But he said the population loss can be undone over the next 10 years.

“We knew the count was going to be less than what it was in 2010. But not as much as 20,000 residents less than in that previous count,” Neeley said.

The loss of 20,000 residents will have profound effects on the Vehicle City. Each person that lives in a geographical location represents a dollar value in federal funding that cities receive, so fewer people means less money and vice versa.

“Less representation, could be in Lansing, could be in our Capitol in Washington, D.C. Less revenues for streets, roads, education,” Neeley said.

He is hopeful of turning around the population numbers before the next Census in 2030.

“Now we’re rebuilding our economy with a more diversified economic base, better jobs and different types of jobs,” Neeley said.

For example, Lear Corp. set up shop on part of the former Buick City site, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to Flint over the last five years. General Motors built a new paint shop in 2016 off Van Slyke Road and ELGA Credit Union opened a branch in downtown Flint.

Neeley said that momentum needs to keep going toward 2030.

“What defines us is how we rise,” he said. “We’re a moving community. We have a lot of things on the uptick.”

