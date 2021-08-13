Flint’s population drops to lowest point in 110 years; Saginaw also falls

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The lowest number of people is calling Flint home in over 110 years.

New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau released on Thursday show the city saw a 21% population decline from 2010 to 2020. Just over 81,000 people live in Flint, which is the lowest since the 1910 Census.

The overall Genesee County population dropped about 4% over the past decade to 406,211. Fenton Township saw an 8.3% population increase to 16,843 while Grand Blanc Township saw a 6.23% increase as the second largest municipality in Genesee County with 39,846 residents.

The Census 2020 data has arrived! The 2020 Census State Redistricting Data Summary File has been released via legacy... Posted by UM-Flint Office of Economic Development on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Saginaw also saw a population decrease off about 14% since 2010.

Ottawa, Grand Traverse and Kent counties were the three fastest-growing counties in the state while three Upper Peninsula counties saw the biggest decreases. Luce County along Lake Superior in the eastern U.P. had a population loss of 19.5% from 2010 to 2020, while Ontonagon County along the lake in the northwest U.P. dropped 14.2%.

Michigan grew slightly in population to 10,077,331 in 2020, but the increase was not enough to stop the state from losing a U.S. House seat. Michigan will have 13 representatives when the new Congress convenes in January 2022, which is down from 14 since 2012.

Oakland County showed the biggest numerical gain of just over 72,000. Oakland had 1,274,395 residents last year and 1,202,362 in 2010.

As expected, Detroit’s population continued a decades-long slide that began in the 1950s, when more than 1.8 million people filled the 139-square-mile city. The 2020 Census pegs the Motor City’s population at 639,111, a decrease of about 6%.

Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been waiting on Census data so it can finally get to work on drawing new political boundaries. But it appear that they’ll meet the state’s deadline.

Commissioners say they won’t have the final proposal ready for public review until Nov. 14th, but the state Constitution has a deadline of Nov. 1 to have the entire map complete. The redistricting commission says it hopes to adopt the official maps by Dec. 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

