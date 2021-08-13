Advertisement

Gladwin man facing 4 charges after child pornography investigation

Child pornography arrest
Child pornography arrest(ap newsroom)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin man is facing four charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police say 25-year-old Austin Lucas Bennett turned himself in to authorities and he was arraigned last Thursday in Gladwin County District Court on the following charges:

  • One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Bennett after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan passes milestone with over 20,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19
The decision to issue a mask mandate for school districts rests in the hands of local school...
Michigan recommends universal masking in schools this fall
This graphic illustrates the changes in population found in the 2020 Census.
Flint’s population drops to lowest point in 110 years; Saginaw also falls
Census
Flint and Saginaw both see significant population drops in 2020 Census