Gladwin man facing 4 charges after child pornography investigation

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin man is facing four charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police say 25-year-old Austin Lucas Bennett turned himself in to authorities and he was arraigned last Thursday in Gladwin County District Court on the following charges:

One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Bennett after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

