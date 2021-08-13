Gladwin man facing 4 charges after child pornography investigation
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin man is facing four charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.
Police say 25-year-old Austin Lucas Bennett turned himself in to authorities and he was arraigned last Thursday in Gladwin County District Court on the following charges:
- One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Bennett after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.