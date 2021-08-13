Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After a couple of days (and nights) of active weather across Mid-Michigan, Thursday brought a quieter setting.  While it was quieter, it was another very warm day with some humidity still hanging around too.  As a cool front moves across the area overnight, a few widely scattered or thundershowers will be possible, but most of us will stay dry.  Low temperatures early Friday morning will range from the low to mid 60s in the northern parts of the area, to the lower 70s across the south.

The trend for our Friday will be for our skies to clear through the day.  That will happen across the northern parts of the area earlier in the day, while some clouds linger a little bit longer for the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  High temperatures will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.  More importantly, a light northwesterly wind will really cut into the humidity.  This will result in a very comfortable setting for those who get to enjoy the weekend, and those who have clean up work to do after our couple of days’ worth of severe thunderstorms.

A bright, sunshiny, comfortable setting will likely continue on through the weekend.  Temperature / humidity combinations will be just fine as high temperatures hold in the upper 70s for the most part.  Our “normal” high is now 80-degrees.  We should be able to hold on to a pleasant setting right on into next week too.  On ABC12 News we’ll take a look at when we may have our next chance for rain. - JR

