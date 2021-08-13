Michigan expediting booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will begin sending COVID-19 vaccine boosters to high-risk populations under a directive from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer ordered state departments and agencies on Friday to begin distributing a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible to residents in long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized an additional dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Thursday for people age 12 and older who have compromised immune systems. The CDC does not recommend a booster dose for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” Whitmer said. “When vaccines first became available, we ensured that 100% of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities had first dibs at the safe and effective vaccines. Now, it’s important that we continue to prioritize these Michiganders by rushing an additional dose to those who need it the most.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with local providers across the state booster doses of vaccine available to residents with compromised immune systems. State health officials say the boosters will provide additional protection for people who may not have had a robust immune response to the first two doses of vaccine.

They include people who received transplants, have HIV infections or are receiving cancer treatments.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the boosters are important to protect residents from the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.

“The safe and effective COVID vaccine is the way we are going to end this pandemic. I am pleased that our federal partners have taken action to recommend an additional vaccine dose for those with compromised immune systems,” she said. “I urge anyone who is immunocompromised and meets the eligibility criteria to get an additional dose.”

State health officials say Michigan has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine to provide the booster doses beginning on Saturday.

