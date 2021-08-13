Advertisement

Michigan law: Dead traffic lights must be treated as four-way stop

The longstanding practice around the state became a law in 2018
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - With a number of traffic lights out due to power outages around Mid-Michigan, drivers are reminded to treat those intersections as a four-way stop.

The rule was a longstanding practice for decades and officially became a law in Michigan over three years ago.

Every vehicle traveling in any direction through an intersection must come to a complete stop before proceeding when the traffic light is out. The only exception is for traffic lights that are only active during certain periods, such as those outside schools or fire stations.

Drivers who approach a regular four-way stop or one at a malfunctioning traffic light need to remember the rules. The driver who arrives first, should proceed first.

