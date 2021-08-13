Michigan passes milestone with over 20,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan continued increasing this week as the state passed a milestone for deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,127 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday and Friday for a total of 919,133. The daily average of 1,564 new cases is an increase of about 200 per day from earlier this week and the highest since May 14.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,011.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to over 25,000 tests completed per day this week, which is the highest in about six weeks. The percentage of positive tests reached a new three-month high on Thursday at 8.33%, which is the highest since May 10.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 889 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 47 more than Wednesday. Of those, 792 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased slightly this week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 200 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 72 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 19 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.118 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.378 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.093 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.438 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.097 million people statewide. A total of 54.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 64.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 34,275 cases and 921 deaths, which is an increase of 92 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 20,643 cases and 614 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,123 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 10,818 cases and 342 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,113 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,955 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 3,294 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 3,134 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,891 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Isabella, 5,495 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Lapeer, 8,019 cases and 205 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,050 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,549 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 592 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,640 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,782 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,883 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Tuscola, 4,988 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

