Michigan recommends universal masking in schools this fall

The guidance is not a mandate, so schools or local health officials can set their own policies
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are strengthening COVID-19 guidance for schools with a strong recommendation that all students and staff wear face coverings indoors this fall.

The recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not a mandate, so local public health officials or school districts can set their own face mask rules. The Genesee County Health Department ordered masks for kindergarten through sixth grade students, staff and volunteers on Thursday.

The state health department says its recommendations are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They request everyone in schools wear a masks regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the goal is keeping students and staff in classrooms during the new school year. She said masks have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in school settings.

“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” Khaldun said. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”

Along with the mask recommendation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also is asking schools to consider the following measures to prevent COVID-19 in classrooms:

  • Promoting COVID-19 vaccine for staff and eligible students.
  • Continuing 3-foot or 6-foot physical distancing practices.
  • Screening staff and students for COVID-19.
  • Improving ventilation by open doors and windows when possible, using fans and upgrading HVAC systems.
  • Teach and model handwashing etiquette.
  • Encourage everyone to stay home when they are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Working with local health departments on contact tracing.
  • Continuing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices in school facilities.

