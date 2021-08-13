Advertisement

Mid-Michigan residents preparing for a long weekend without power

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Clean up efforts continue across Michigan following Wednesday night’s storm, but thousands remain without power on Friday evening.

Crews have been working to restore power to parts of Arenac County, but it may be a long weekend for folks with the outage expected to last until at least Sunday for some.

“It took trees it took the power pole right down at the corner of our house,” said Wynette Young of Sterling. “We got trees that laid right across the road neighbors had to come and cut up. We’ve got branches all over our yard.”

The storm also knocked out power to the area and the outage may last a few days longer.

“They’re telling us today, but now we’re hearing it could be out till Monday,” Young said.

She was one of many residents in line at the Arenac Community Center Friday to pick up free water and ice provided by Consumers Energy.

“We got about 1,500 cases of water and 2,000 bags of ice and we are trying to get those out and hopefully people can use that for drinking water, cooking, use the ice to be able to cool down and at least keep some of their food cold,” said Rich Castle of Consumers Energy.

The utility estimates about 5,000 to 6,000 customers are without power in Standish alone.

“The damage here in the Arenac County area is pretty devastating. Trees fell like dominos and knocked down a lot of power lines,” Castle said. “We’re all hands on deck right now and our goal is to try and get the power back as quickly as possible.”

In meantime, Young will head home with her bottles of water and bags of ice, trying to get through the weekend as best she can.

“Miserable. There’s no breeze whatsoever in the evening, so what room does have some air, we popped up cots in my bedroom and we’re all laying in there or shuffling them off at friends houses that have power,” she said.

Consumers Energy reported a total of nearly 123,000 customers without power across the Lower Peninsula. Most of those outages were located between Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor in the Michigan-Indiana border counties.

DTE Energy was still working to restore power to over 225,000 customers on Friday, mostly located southwest of Detroit.

Both utilities brought in mutual aid crews from out of state to help restore power this week.

