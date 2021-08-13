Advertisement

A much needed quiet stretch on the way

Low humidity!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A much needed quiet stretch of weather is on the way! Along with some relief for those who are still without A/C. Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s across the area. Saturday high temperatures will be seasonably cool in the middle to upper 70s. However, with the low humidity, it might feel chilly in the morning and evening! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny through the day into the afternoon. Sunday will be the same exact way with temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 70s to around 80.

Monday – Tuesday we’ll warm into the 80s with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity. Muggy conditions return Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Quiet Weather
Quiet stretch of weather
Severe storms knocked down this power line in Midland County.
Utility crews make significant progress restoring power in Michigan
WJRT August 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
Seasonable with more sunshine
WJRT August 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 13th, 2021 Morning Weather