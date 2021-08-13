A much needed quiet stretch on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A much needed quiet stretch of weather is on the way! Along with some relief for those who are still without A/C. Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s across the area. Saturday high temperatures will be seasonably cool in the middle to upper 70s. However, with the low humidity, it might feel chilly in the morning and evening! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny through the day into the afternoon. Sunday will be the same exact way with temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 70s to around 80.

Monday – Tuesday we’ll warm into the 80s with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity. Muggy conditions return Wednesday.

