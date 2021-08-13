Parents react to mask mandate in Genesee county schools

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -

Relief for some parents following the directive from the Genesee County Health Department on Thursday.

That is requiring face masks for children in kindergarten through 6th grade.

“These recommendations are really trying to acknowledge that it’s still a choice in terms of vaccination, but children 5 to 12 do not have that ability to be vaccinated and so we must protect all of the people in our community,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, Medical health officer of Genesee County.

The order applies to staff and volunteers in any Genesee County school.

It’s also extends to youth camps, youth programs, child care centers, and other indoor educational settings.

Brooke Gow and Sophie Derrick say since the announcement they finally feel comfortable sending their kids back to school and encourage other parents to get on board.

“Just consider it being like a participant in your community, you know, even if you’re not worried about your own child’s health and well-being, wearing a mask, think about the Mother, the Father of the immunocompromised child,” said Gow.

“It’s not just your health and safety, it’s our entire community. That is relying on people to do the responsible and correct thing to do. It makes it a little easier for everybody involved. It’s not just one of us, it’s all of us in this together,” added Derrick.

However, some parents feel that mask wearing should be more of a personal choice.

“If you want to put your kid in a mask, then I think you should be able to do that, but if you don’t, that should also be a choice, especially if your kids not sick, you know, I mean, I think we all know now if your kids showing signs you don’t send them,” said Chelsea Moreway.

This order supersedes the school district’s rules on mask wearing in the county.

So far, only Flint Community schools have issued a mask mandate.

Other districts did not require masks for any age.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.