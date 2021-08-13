Police investigating possible sixth homicide in Flint this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm they are investigating another homicide in Flint on Friday afternoon.

A mobile crime lab has been set up to investigate a possible homicide and arson near the intersection of Seventh and Grand Traverse streets in the city of Flint, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

Police could not immediately discuss specifics of the investigation or the identity of the victim. ABC12 News has a crew on the scene, so watch for more information as this story develops.

The investigation comes during a deadly week in Flint with five murders in about four days.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at Broome Park off Hammerberg Road around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Hours earlier, police say Nyles Benjamin Hopkins was shot while riding on Robert T. Longway Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say two unknown vehicles approached and shooters opened fire on the car.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene while the another victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say 15-year-old Tayveon Crowder was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue near Pasadena Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He died one day before his 16th birthday.

A 28-year-old man died after a shooting in the 3200 block of Mason Street around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.