Advertisement

Seasonable with more sunshine

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the cold front that brought us all of the storms yesterday, we’re seeing clearing skies and cooler weather. Great weather continues into next week as high pressure moves in and keeps our skies mainly clear.

Today’s afternoon temps will be near 80 with sunshine. Humidity levels will decrease through the day with winds out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll remain mostly clear, falling into the 50s! Give the AC a break and open up the windows!

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid and upper 70s, and we’ll be just a little warmer Sunday with more sun. Humidity levels will stay low through the weekend, too. Get outdoors and enjoy the weather!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

WJRT August 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
A Few Showers Remain a Possibility...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report
A Few Showers Remain a Possibility...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Report
Severe storms knocked down this power line in Midland County.
Storms leave hundreds of thousands without power across Michigan