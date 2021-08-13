Seasonable with more sunshine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the cold front that brought us all of the storms yesterday, we’re seeing clearing skies and cooler weather. Great weather continues into next week as high pressure moves in and keeps our skies mainly clear.

Today’s afternoon temps will be near 80 with sunshine. Humidity levels will decrease through the day with winds out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll remain mostly clear, falling into the 50s! Give the AC a break and open up the windows!

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid and upper 70s, and we’ll be just a little warmer Sunday with more sun. Humidity levels will stay low through the weekend, too. Get outdoors and enjoy the weather!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.